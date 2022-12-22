'I was like get me out of here': Ireland fast bowler reveals why he was forced to leave CSK after 2 weeks

In a recent interview, Ireland fast bowler Joshua Little has revealed the reasons that forced him to leave Chennai Super Kings after just two weeks. Little was selected in in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 to be a net bowler for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and could have made his way to the main squad if an overseas fast bowler gets injured. However, his experience wasn't one to remember.

As per Joshua Little, CSK did not offer him the role that he was promised and was made to bowl for only 2 overs. "I was told it was something it wasn't. I was told before I went that I'm a net bowler and if someone gets injured then there's a chance I play. But I couldn't bowl when I wanted, I'd get two overs [in training] and think, 'Two overs, I'm halfway across the world here!' Maybe I was naive because I played in the Lankan Premier League and T10, I had a good year behind me," he told Cricbuzz.

The bowler also felt that CSK would not want to take him back given his experience with the franchise. "I'm an international cricketer, it didn't seem right. The other guys were keen to get involved because they never had that sort of exposure. When I found out I was a net bowler that was required to bowl at someone when the slingers were tired, I was like 'get me out of here' - which is probably why they'll never have me back because I left after two weeks," he said.

Joshua Little picked up 39 wickets in 26 T20I matches and made way to be the highest wicket taker in the shortest format of the game in this calendar year. In fact, former CSK star Suresh Raina has said that Little might be the surprise of the IPL 2023 mini auction.

The auction will start from December 23 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi from 2:30pm onwards.



