Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, BCCI gives details on ‘Impact Player’ rule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ahead of the crucial IPL 2023, on Wednesday, explained the concept of Impact Player, which will be one of the major rules to be introduced in this season of the Indian Premier League. The auction will take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23).
Earlier, the BCCI said: "From IPL 2023 Season, a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match."
In a recent letter to all the teams, the BCCI has said that all 10 franchises (teams) can have an Impact Player, which has to be a domestic player and not a player from a different country unless there are less than ‘4 overseas stars’ in the Playing XI, a report in the Cricbuzz website stated.
“Only an overseas player who is part of 4 substitutes named in the team sheet can be used as an Impact Player. If a team introduces an overseas player as an Impact Player in a match, in no circumstance can a 5th overseas player take the field,” the BCCI note quoted by Cricbuzz website stated.
BCCI’s rules about Impact Player
It is to be noted that the cricket governing body had already experimented with the new rule in the domestic T20 series Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October-November this year. Delhi all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen was the first Impact Player in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, who helped his team to win over Manipur.
“With the ever-growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is imperative that we look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive. The BCCI would like to introduce the concept of ‘Impact Player’ wherein participating teams could replace one member of its playing XI during a T20 match based on the context of the game,” the BCCI had said in a statement to the state units earlier this year.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today