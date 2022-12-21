Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, BCCI gives details on ‘Impact Player’ rule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ahead of the crucial IPL 2023, on Wednesday, explained the concept of Impact Player, which will be one of the major rules to be introduced in this season of the Indian Premier League. The auction will take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

Earlier, the BCCI said: "From IPL 2023 Season, a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match."

In a recent letter to all the teams, the BCCI has said that all 10 franchises (teams) can have an Impact Player, which has to be a domestic player and not a player from a different country unless there are less than ‘4 overseas stars’ in the Playing XI, a report in the Cricbuzz website stated.

“Only an overseas player who is part of 4 substitutes named in the team sheet can be used as an Impact Player. If a team introduces an overseas player as an Impact Player in a match, in no circumstance can a 5th overseas player take the field,” the BCCI note quoted by Cricbuzz website stated.

BCCI’s rules about Impact Player

The BCCI has mentioned a few points for using the Impact Player in the team:

The Captain of the team can nominate the Impact Player.

An impact Player can only be an Indian player unless there are fewer than 4 overseas players in the Playing XI.

The Impact Player can be introduced before the start of the innings, or after an over is completed.

For a batsman, an impact player can be brought in at the fall of the wicket, or the batter retiring at any time during the over.

A Player who is replaced by an Impact Player ("Replaced Player") can no longer take part in the remainder of the match and is also not permitted to return as a substitute fielder.

The BCCI made it clear that the Impact Player can play any role during the game but cannot act as a captain.

In case an Impact Player is used by a team, and if an injury occurs, the same rule will apply as they currently do under playing conditions.

If umpires are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or becomes ill during the match, a substitute fielder is allowed to field in place of an injured player. The substitute shall not bowl or act as captain.

The BCCI has said that teams need to identify the playing XI and 4 substitutes at the time of the toss. Of the 4 substitutes named in the team sheet, only one player can be used as an Impact player.

The bowling team can also get an Impact Player during the fall of the wicket, but that Impact Player will not be permitted to bowl the remaining balls of the over if the wicket has fallen mid-over.

Both teams are allowed to use one Impact Player per match. It is, however, not compulsory. It is up to teams whether they want to use the Impact Player or not.

It is to be noted that the cricket governing body had already experimented with the new rule in the domestic T20 series Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October-November this year. Delhi all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen was the first Impact Player in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, who helped his team to win over Manipur.

“With the ever-growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is imperative that we look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive. The BCCI would like to introduce the concept of ‘Impact Player’ wherein participating teams could replace one member of its playing XI during a T20 match based on the context of the game,” the BCCI had said in a statement to the state units earlier this year.