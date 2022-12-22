IPL Mini Auction 2023: Uncapped Indian players to look out for

The IPL 2023 auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, where all 10 franchises will take part to fill in the remaining 87 slots ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in March 2023. This year’s auction will see fewer players up for the bids. As per news reports, 405 players will go under the hammer. There are 273 Indians and 132 foreign players. There are 119 capped cricketers and 296 uncapped players. As per the new rules set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the franchises can take up a maximum of 30 foreign players. The rest have to be Indian players.

"Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 119, uncapped players are 282, and 4 are from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted in a media release.

Here is a look at the top uncapped players to be part of the IPL 2023 mini-auction pool.

Shivam Mavi

Base Price: Rs 40 lakh

The young bowler from Uttar Pradesh, who was in the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the last edition, has picked up only 5 wickets in the 6 matches he played at a dismal economy rate of 10.31. In the last edition, KKR had picked him for Rs 7.25 crore. He bowls at a speed of 140+ kmph, and can get picked for throwing a bouncer or yorker, or has death-bowling skills in powerplay rounds.

N Jagadeesan

Base price: Rs 20 lakh

Jagadeesan’s talent got overshadowed as Chennai Super Kings preferred MS Dhoni over his wicketkeeping skills. The team bought him for Rs 20 lakh.

In this auction, Jagadeesan, 27, might get picked up for his wicketkeeping skills and explosive batting ability. He hit five back-to-back List A centuries during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and performed brilliantly in the Ranji Trophy, where he represented Tamil Nadu.

Mukesh Kumar

Base price: Rs 20 lakh

The 29-year-old fast bowler from Bengal has performed consistently in India A series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. Royal Challengers Bangalore had picked him last season as a net bowler but he missed out due to Covid-19.

Sanvir Singh

Base price: Rs 20 lakh

The allrounder from Punjab has been outstanding with his bat and bowl and has had strong domestic performances in recent times. At Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Singh made 119 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 205.17. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took seven wickets in five games apart from scoring 156 runs.