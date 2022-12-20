'If Messi was born in India..': Virendra Sehwag's 'sarkari naukri' meme about footballer Messi goes viral

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag shared a meme on Lionel Messi after his team Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022. In the picture, Messi can be seen wearing an Indian police officer's uniform. Sehwag who represented India from 1999 to 2013 as an Indian cricketor wrote, "haha #messi #sarkarinaukri" in the caption of the meme that read 'If Messi was born in India. Immediately after World Cup'.

The picture of the Argentine skipper has gone viral in India with internet users bringing in various theories.

A user said, "If Messi was born in India, then he would've been in the Indian Cricket Team."

Another user said, "He get two acres land or place to start a new football training center, one BMW car from sachin, one govt job, rewards from respective states."

An Instagram user termed Messi in police uniform, "DSP Bajirao Messi Singham."

One user left a hilarious comment, "If Messi was born in India then he would’ve been in bigg boss 14."

A user said, "He’d be named as Lionendra Masi."

After Argentina's historic win, Messi shared a heartfelt note on Instagram that read, "World Champions! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united, we are capable of achieving what we set out to do."

Messi also won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year's World Cup and became the first player in the history of the tournament to have won the award twice.

