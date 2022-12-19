'I can't believe it:' Emotional Messi shares Instagram post after Argentina's win

Hours after Argentina got its hands on the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy at Lusail stadium in Qatar last night, Lionel Messi took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note.

In the note, Argentina's forward number 10 Messi said that it was his dream to win the trophy. He also thanked his family and his supporters for believing in him and the team throughout their journey.

"World Champions! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do," the post read.

It further said, "The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it! Go Argentina! we are seeing each other very soon."

On Sunday, Argentina won its third World Cup title beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout, following a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes.

Not only did Argentina win after 36 years, Lionel Messi won the one trophy that eluded him his entire career.

Messi on Sunday also won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year's World Cup and became the first player in the history of the tournament to have won the award twice.

