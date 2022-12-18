Messi's Argentina wins FIFA World Cup after 36 years, defeats France despite Mbappe's hat-trick

Argentina has defeated two time champions France in penalties in FIFA World Cup 2022. This has happened for the first time after 36 years. The match was on a tie after extra time.
Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes to win their third World Cup in 36 years. Earlier, after Argentina took a 2-0 lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, it was France's Kylian Mbappe who came back with a brace inside 97 seconds in the second half.
Argentina appeared to have won the game with a late goal from Messi in the second half of extra time, but only a few seconds later did they give up a penalty. Mbappe converted it as well, becoming the first player in World Cup history to score a hat-trick in the final.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Beat France On Penalties; Messi Wins Golden Ball
The drama did not end after 90 minutes, as Messi gave Argentina a 108th-minute lead before Mbappe converted a penalty right before the end of 120 minutes to tie the game 3-3.
