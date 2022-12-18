Messi's Argentina wins FIFA World Cup after 36 years, defeats France despite Mbappe's hat-trick

Argentina has defeated two time champions France in penalties in FIFA World Cup 2022. This has happened for the first time after 36 years. The match was on a tie after extra time.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes to win their third World Cup in 36 years. Earlier, after Argentina took a 2-0 lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, it was France's Kylian Mbappe who came back with a brace inside 97 seconds in the second half.

Argentina appeared to have won the game with a late goal from Messi in the second half of extra time, but only a few seconds later did they give up a penalty. Mbappe converted it as well, becoming the first player in World Cup history to score a hat-trick in the final.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Beat France On Penalties; Messi Wins Golden Ball

The drama did not end after 90 minutes, as Messi gave Argentina a 108th-minute lead before Mbappe converted a penalty right before the end of 120 minutes to tie the game 3-3.

This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi 💙🤍 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 18, 2022

What an unbelievable game! #Argentina you are the #FIFAWorldCup champions. #Messi vs #Mbappe was the highlight. Messi is undisputed GOAT of his generation. Like Pele, Maradona before him ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GRqOSXcQHD — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 18, 2022

What an amazing World Cup Final. Feel for Mbappe - scoring a hat-trick in a World Cup Final and ending up on the losing side. Congratulations to Lionel Messi and Argentina on an incredible win, first in 36 years , a fitting tribute to the great Maradonna. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/oJZtnNhNga — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 18, 2022

Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022