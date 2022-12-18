scorecardresearch
Messi's Argentina wins FIFA World Cup after 36 years, defeats France despite Mbappe's hat-trick

This has happened for the first time after 36 years.

Argentina has defeated two time champions France in penalties in FIFA World Cup 2022. This has happened for the first time after 36 years. The match was on a tie after extra time.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes to win their third World Cup in 36 years. Earlier, after Argentina took a 2-0 lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, it was France's Kylian Mbappe who came back with a brace inside 97 seconds in the second half.

Argentina appeared to have won the game with a late goal from Messi in the second half of extra time, but only a few seconds later did they give up a penalty. Mbappe converted it as well, becoming the first player in World Cup history to score a hat-trick in the final.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Beat France On Penalties; Messi Wins Golden Ball

The drama did not end after 90 minutes, as Messi gave Argentina a 108th-minute lead before Mbappe converted a penalty right before the end of 120 minutes to tie the game 3-3.

 

Published on: Dec 18, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
Posted by: Shubham Singh, Dec 18, 2022, 11:29 PM IST
