Influencer Uorfi Javed detained in Dubai for shooting video in 'revealing outfit'

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed has been detained in Dubai for shooting a video in a “revealing outfit” in a public area. According to a report in Times of India, Javed shot a video of herself at a public place for her Instagram handle in an outfit designed by her.

A source further told TOI, “The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area, and they don’t consider her to be allowed to wear what she wore. She is being questioned by the police. Let’s see what happens.”

More often than not, Javed is in news for her fashion sense and statements. In November this year, Uorfi Javed called out the Half Girlfriend author and speaker Chetan Bhagat for his comments on her social media activity.

Bhagat said at the Sahitya Aaj Tak event, “Everybody knows who is Uorfi Javed. Everybody knows this. Why? Is it going to come in your exams who is Uorfi Javed or will you be telling your employer in an interview that you know about the outfits of Uorfi Javed. It’s not the fault of that girl, she is making her career. But, these things are distracting youth.”

Bhagat further said, “On one side, there is youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed’s photos in their blankets.” Javed was quick to respond to Bhagat’s comments and said that men like him will not accept their shortcomings and will always blame women. She also shared screenshots of Bhagat’s alleged WhatsApp messages leaked during the MeToo movement.

Javed had changed her name from Urfi Javed to Uorfi earlier this year and urged people to be mindful while writing it. She wrote in her Instagram story, “Hi guys, so I’ve officially changed my name to UORFI. It’ll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I’m mindful (keep forgetting at times). Thanku, love Uorfi.”

Uorfi was recently seen in the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 and also had a cameo appearance in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She was also seen in Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar.

