Avatar - The Way of Water Day 5 box office collection: James Cameron's film inches closer to Rs 200 cr in India

Avatar 2 box office collection: James Cameron’s latest directorial venture Avatar: The Way of Water is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film is estimated to have collected a total of Rs 164.03 crore. The film collected Rs 40.3 crore on the first day, Rs 42.5 crore on the second day, Rs 46 crore on the third day, Rs 18.6 crore on the fourth day, and around Rs 16.63 crore on the fifth day.

The film is also the second-highest box office opener since the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. Avatar 2 earned Rs 40.5 crore on its opening day whereas Avengers: Endgame had an opening of Rs 53.10 crore. These are followed by the opening day box office collections of Hollywood films in India like the 2021 film SpiderMan (Rs 32.67 crore), the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 31.30 crore), and the 2022 film Doctor Strange (Rs 27.50 crore).

Avatar 2 saw a dip in footfalls on Monday (59.57 per cent) and Tuesday (10.59 per cent) respectively, according to the trade portal Sacnilk. A rise in footfalls and positive word of mouth can make the film inch closer to RRR’s lifetime box office collections. Elara Capital Senior Vice President Karan Taurani told Business Today, “Avatar 2 is one of those films which will have reasonable start and, in a best-case scenario, word of mouth can make it surpass Rs 700 crore.”

Avatar 2 is the sequel of the 2009 film Avatar and focuses on the Sully family living in Pandora. The Sully family comprises Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their children– Neteyam, Lo’ak, his biological daughter Tuk, his adopted daughter Kiri, and a human boy named Spider. The film has been made on a budget of around $250 million to $350 million.

