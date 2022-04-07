Innovator, national asset: Anand Mahindra on meeting real-life ‘Phunsukh Wangdu’

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter posting a picture with Indian engineer, innovator and education reformist, Sonam Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali. The Indian billionaire wrote that it was a pleasure to meet the husband-wife duo and discuss their university project.

Wangchuk is the founder of Student Educational and Cultural Movement in Ladakh that was established in the 1988 by a group of students. He has been recognised for his ollaborative and community-driven approach towards education.

The film 3 Idiots drew inspiration from the real-life story of an engineer-cum-scientist called Sonam Wangchuk. "But that hardly does justice to him! A true innovator & a national asset," Mahindra wrote.

What a pleasure to meet the brilliant Sonam Wangchuk @Wangchuk66 & his equally brilliant partner Gitanjali & discuss their University Project. Sonam inspired the character ‘Phunsuk Wangdu’ in the 3 Idiots, but that hardly does justice to him! A true innovator & a national asset pic.twitter.com/dLzwah5b8s — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2022

The Indian billionaire is quite active on social media. He recently shared a video of a model to generate electricity using public traffic developed by Istanbul Technical University. "Given India’s traffic, we could become a global force in wind energy! Can we explore using them on our highways @nitin_gadkari ji?," he wrote on his Twitter account.

The video shows a device rotating as traffic moves on the road. The video was shot in Turkey where the wind generated by the passing traffic.

