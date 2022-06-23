Instagram down? Users complain about not being able to view stories

Several Instagram users reported on Thursday evening that they were facing a glitch wherein they are not able to view their own 'stories' on the social media app. Netizens have flooded Twitter to complain about the issues they are facing on Instagram.

According to DownDetector, at around 6:00 pm there was a massive spike in people complaining about facing issues on Instagram. According to the site, 55 per cent of reports cite problems with the Instagram app, 34 per cent of reports cite server connection issues, and 13 per cent of reports cite login issues.

"Is instagram down?? I can't see my own insta story's," wrote one user on Twitter. Another user posted a screenshot of the issue they were facing. See below:

Instagram stories down or is it just me? — Emak Jisung (@EmakJisung) June 23, 2022

Is anyones insta story’s not showing like This ??? #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/SDlWEsTXBl — luke batten (@luketerenceb) June 23, 2022

Another Twitter user stated that they were initially not able to view other people's stories and later they were also not able to view their own stories on Instagram. "First I couldn't watch other people stories now I can't watch mine, insta get it together," wrote the user.

First I couldn’t watch other people stories now I can’t watch mine🥴insta get it together 😭 #instagramdown — GEMINI. (@basedonmeraaa) June 23, 2022

guys is anyone elses instagram stories down like u can't see ur old stories or views or just me pls let me know haha — ryce 👾 (@RyceThat) June 23, 2022

Many netizens have taken this opportunity to make fun of Instagram and have been sharing memes. Here are a few:

me once instagram is down pic.twitter.com/9ALcAaSz5a — Samarah (@samarahbenzel) June 23, 2022

again instagram down, everyone rn pic.twitter.com/qBNKWFL92v — Seth (@sethfrfr) June 23, 2022

Instagram is yet to issue an official statement on the glitch that its users are experiencing.