Invitations sent for Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha's wedding; Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to be in attendance

Invitations for the wedding of Aam Aadmi Party’s MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have been sent out. The invitation mentions the details and themes of each and every wedding festivity.

The couple will host most of their pre-wedding ceremonies at the Leela Palace in Udaipur starting on September 23 and the venue for the mega wedding on September 2024 is Taj Lake Palace, India Today reported.

The pre-wending ceremonies are expected around 10 AM on September 23. There is a ‘Welcome Lunch’ scheduled on the same day at 12 noon which will go on until 4 PM in the afternoon.

Then from 7 o’ clock in the evening both the families of bride and groom will enjoy a party which has been named ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’.

The main wedding festivities will begin on September 24 at the Taj Lake hotel and all of them have been given a theme.

Parineeti Chopra has scheduled her ‘Choora Ceremony’ at 10 AM on September 24 in the Maharaja Suite of the hotel.

The groom, Raghav Chadha will have his ‘Sehrabandi’ done at 1 PM and the theme of this ceremony has been named as ‘Threads of Blessings’.

The ceremony for the baraat has been named as ‘The Royal Procession’ and it will begin at 2 o’ clock in the afternoon.

The main wedding will take place in the Leela Palace with ‘Jaimala’ scheduled for 3 PM, ‘Pheras’ for 4 PM and the ‘Vidai’ ceremony for 6:30 PM. The entire wedding ceremony has been given the theme of ‘A Pearl White Indian Wedding’.

The main reception for the wedding, named as ‘A night of Amore’ will then place late in the evening at 8:30 PM in the Courtyard.

Talking about the guests, the high-profile will be attended by many VVIPs including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Some other prominent leads of the Opposition bloc are also expected to attend the wedding.

Chopra’s cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will also be present.