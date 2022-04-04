IPL 2022: SRH vs LSG match today; Check out when, where, how to watch live stream

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 today. This is the first time that the two sides are clashing against each other in the IPL, as this is the debut season of the Lucknow team.

LSG would look to continue their winnings ways after having defeated previous year's champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match, while SRH would seek redemption after facing a 61-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their first match of this IPL season.

The match between SRH and LSG will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai Maharashtra.

When to watch live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)?

The crucial match will begin at 7:30 pm on April 4, i.e. today, while the toss for the SRH s LSG match will be held at 7:00 pm. This is the only IPL match scheduled for today.

Where to watch live coverage of IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)?

Like all matches this IPL season, the game will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)?

IPL fans can watch the match on their televisions or they can live stream on their devices. They can also check the scorecards and latest updates about the match on India Today and Aaj Tak website.

Where to live stream IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)?

IPL fans can live stream SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Disney+Hotstar. The live stream of the SRH vs LSG match will begin at 7:30 pm today.

Also read: IPL 2022: Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea plans with free Disney+ Hotstar membership

Also read: Fantasy sports platform EarnU announces predict-to-earn segment for IPL