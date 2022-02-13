IPL Auction: Delhi Capitals bags Chetan Sakariya, Livingstone most expensive buy on Day 2

The second and the final day of mega auction for players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway in Bengaluru. On Day 1, the 10 IPL franchises spent above Rs 388 crore collectively to buy 74 players, of which 20 are overseas recruits. 20 players were sold for more than $1 million (Rs 7.53 crore as per Saturday's exchange rates).

On the second day of the auction, Delhi Capitals bagged Indian pacer Chetan Sakariya for Rs 4.2 crore, while England's Liam Livingstone emerged as the most expensive player. Punjab Kings shelled out Rs 11.50 crore to buy Livingstone after an intense bidding war with Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings also bought West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith for Rs 6 crore, while Indian fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore.

Chennai Super Kings got Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube for Rs 4 crore, while Kolkata Knight Riders bought senior Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane for Rs 1 crore. However, his Indian teammate Cheteshwar Pujara went unsold. Besides, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Marnus Labuschagne and Dawid Malan also went unsold.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got South African Marco Jansen for Rs 4.2 crore, while K Gowtham was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakh. Pacer Navdeep Saini went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.6 crore, while Ishant Sharma and Nathan Coulter-Nile didn't find any buyer.

The 2022 IPL player auction is being live-streamed on Disney+ HotStar and is also being simultaneously broadcasted on Star Sports Networks.

