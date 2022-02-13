IPL Mega Auction 2022 Day 2: Check out full list of sold players, unsold players so far

scorecardresearch
On Day 1, the 10 IPL franchises spent above Rs 388 crore collectively to buy 74 players out of which 20 are overseas recruits.

Day 2 of IPL Mega Auction 2022 is currently underway. The two-day auction is being held in Bengaluru. IPL 2022 Mega Auction will conclude on Sunday, February 13. 2022.

On Day 1, the 10 IPL franchises spent above Rs 388 crore collectively to buy 74 players out of which 20 are overseas recruits. While 20 players were sold for more than $1 million (Rs 7.53 crore as per Saturday's exchange rates).

Ishan Kishan was the biggest buy of the day. Mumbai Indians bought the 24-year-old for Rs 15.25 crore. The second biggest bid of the day was for Deepak Chahar who went to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Liam Livingstone has been the biggest purchase of Day 2 so far. Punjab Kings bought the all-rounder from England for Rs 11.50 crore after an intense bidding war with Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad

At IPL 2022 Auction, 10 franchises are picking their squads from a pool of 590 cricketers, with 370 Indians and 220 overseas players, for the 15th edition of the IPL. Majority of the players are still left and will go under the hammer of Day 2.

The 10 IPL franchisees are Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings.

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players at IPL 2022 Mega Auction:-

  1. Shikhar Dhawan bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.5 crore
  2. Ravichandran Ashwin bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore
  3. Pat Cummins bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.5 crore
  4. Kagiso Rabada bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore
  5. Trent Boult bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore
  6. Shreyas Iyer bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore 
  7. Mohammad Shami bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore
  8. Faf du Plessis bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore
  9. Quinton de Kock bought by: Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 6.75 crore
  10. David Warner bought by Delhi Capital for Rs 6.25 crore
  11. Shimron Hetmyer bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore
  12. Manish Pandey bought by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 4.6 crore
  13. Robin Uthappa bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore
  14. Jason Roy bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore
  15. David Miller went Unsold
  16. Steve Smith went Unsold
  17. Suresh Raina went Unsold
  18. Devdutt Padikkal bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore
  19. Dwayne Bravo bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.40 crore
  20. Nitish Rana bought by Kolkata Knight Rider for Rs 8 crore
  21. Jason Holder bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore
  22. Shakib Al Hasan went Unsold
  23. Harshal Patel bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore
  24. Deepak Hooda bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore
  25. Wanindu Hasanaga bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore
  26. Washington Sundar bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore
  27. Krunal Pandya bought by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 8.25 crore
  28. Mitchell Marsh bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crore
  29. Mohammad Nabi went unsold
  30. Mathew Wade went unsold
  31. Ambati Rayudu bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore, 
  32. Ishan Kishan bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25  crore.
  33. Dinesh Karthik bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.5 crore
  34. Jonny Bairstow bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 crore
  35. Wriddhiman Saha went Unsold
  36. Sam Billings went Unsold
  37. Nicholas Pooran bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crore
  38. T Natarajan bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore
  39. Deepak Chahar bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore
  40. Umesh Yadav went unsold
  41. Prasidh Krishna bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore
  42. Lockie Ferguson bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore
  43. Josh Hazlewood bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7.75 crore
  44. Mark Wood bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore
  45. Shardul Thakur bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore
  46. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore
  47. Mustafizur Rahman bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore
  48. Adil Rashid went Unsold
  49. Mujeeb Ur Rahman went Unsold
  50. Imran Tahir went Unsold
  51. Kuldeep Yadav bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore 
  52. Adam Zampa went Unsold
  53. Rahul Chahar bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore
  54. Yuzvendra Chahal bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 crore
  55. Amit Mishra went Unsold
  56. Rajat Patidar went Unsold
  57. Priyam Garg bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh
  58. Abhinav Sadarangani bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore
  59. Dewald Brevis sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore
  60. Ashwin Hebbar bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
  61. Anmolpreet Singh went Unsold
  62. C Hari Nishaanth went Unsold
  63. Rahul Tripathi bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.5 crore
  64. Riyan Parag bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.8 crore
  65. Abhishek Sharma bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.5 crore
  66. Sarfaraz Khan bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
  67. Shahrukh Khan bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore
  68. Shivam Mavi bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore
  69. Kamlesh Nagarkoti bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore
  70. Rahul Tewatia sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore
  71. Harpreet Brar bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore
  72. Shahbaz Ahamad bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.4 crore
  73. KS Bharat bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore
  74. Mohammed Azharuddeen goes Unsold
  75. Vishnu Vinod goes Unsold
  76. Vishnu Solanki goes Unsold
  77. Anuj Rawat bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore
  78. Prabhsimran Singh bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 60 lakh
  79. N Jagadeesan goes Unsold
  80. Sheldon Jackson bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh
  81. Jitesh Sharma bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh
  82. Basil Thampi sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh
  83. Kartik Tyagi bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore
  84. Akash Deep bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh
  85. KM Asif bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh
  86. Avesh Khan bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore
  87. Ankit Singh Rajpoot bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakh
  88. Noor Ahmad bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 30 lakh
  89. Murugan Ashwin sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.6 crore
  90. M Siddharth goes Unsold
  91. KC Cariappa bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh
  92. Shreyas Gopal bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 75 lakh
  93. Jagadeesha Suchith bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh
  94. Sai Kishore bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore
  95. Sandeep Lamichhane goes Unsold
  96. Aiden Markram bought by Sunrisers Hyderadbad for Rs 2.60 crore
  97. Ajinkya Rahane bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore
  98. Dawid Malan went Unsold
  99. Mandeep Singh bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore
  100. Marnus Labuschagne went Unsold
  101. Eoin Morgan went Unsold
  102. Aaron Finch went Unsold
  103. Saurabh Tiwary went Unsold
  104. Cheteshwar Pujara went unsold
  105. Liam Livingstone bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore
  106. Dominic Drakes bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.10 crore
  107. Jayant Yadav bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.70 crore
  108. Vijay Shankar bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.40 crore
  109. Chris Jordan went Unsold
  110. Odean Smith bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore
  111. Marco Jansen bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore
  112. Shivam Dube bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore
  113. K Gowatham bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakh
  114. Ishant Sharma went Unsold
  115. Khaleel Ahmed bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore
  116. Dushmanta Chameera bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore
  117. Chetan Sakariya bought by Delhi Capiatls for Rs 4.2 crore
  118. Sandeep Sharma bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakh
  119. Navdeep Saini bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.60 crore
  120. Jaydev Unadkat bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.3 crore
  121. Mayank Markande bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 65 lakh
  122. Tabraiz Shamsi went Unsold
  123. Shahbaz Nadeem bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakh
  124. Maheesh Theekshana bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 70 lakh 
  125. Karn Sharma went unsold
  126. Ish Sodhi went unsold
  127. Piyush Chawla went unsold
  128. Rinku Singh bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 55 lakh
  129. Manan Vohra bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 20 lakh 
  130. Virat Singh went unsold
  131. Harnoor Singh went unsold
  132. Himanshu Rana went unsold
  133. Himmat Singh went unsold
  134. Sachin Baby went unsold
  135. Lungi Ngidi went unsold
  136. Sheldon Cottrell went unsold
  137. Nathan Coulter-Nile went unsold
  138. Qais Ahmad went unsold
  139. Lalit Yadav bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 65 lakh
  140. Ripal Patel bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
  141. Yash Dhull bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh
  142. N Tilak Verma bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.7 crore
  143. Darshan Nalkande bought by Gujart Titans for Rs 20 lakh
  144. Mahipal Lomror bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 95 lakh
  145. Anukul Roy bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at base price
  146. Vicky Ostwat went unsold
  147. Sanjay Yadav bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh
  148. Raj Angad Bawa bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crore
  149. Rajvardhan Hangargekar bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.50 crore
  150. Vasu Vats went unsold
  151. Yash Thakur went unsold
  152. Arzan Nagwaswalla went unsold
  153. Yash Dayal bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore
  154. Simarjeet Singh bought by Chennai Super Kigs for Rs 20 lakh
  155. Kuldeep Sen went unsold
  156. Akash Singh went unsold
  157. Mujtaba Yousuf went unsold

The 2022 IPL Player Auctions is being live-streamed on Disney+ HotStar and is also being simultaneously broadcasted on Star Sports Networks.

(Story will be updated soon)
 

