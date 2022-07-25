Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threats; police arrest struggling actor

Mumbai Police, on Monday, arrested an individual who had posed death threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Vicky Kaushal had come to the Santacruz Police Station to file a complaint, the police stated.

Vicky Kaushal who recently came back from Maldives with Katrina Kaif alleged that the accused has been posting threatening messages on Instagram targeting him. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her.

Turns out that the accused is a struggling actor who also happens to be a big fan of Kaif. The accused, Manvinder Singh, wanted to marry the actress, and hence, has been troubling Kaif for the past few months.

The two stars tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Tiger 3, the highly-anticipated third instalment of Salman Khan's superhit Tiger franchise. Apart from Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif’s upcoming films include Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s rom-com with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama and Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.