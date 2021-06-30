Kerala lottery result 30.06.2021: 'Akshaya AK 430' lottery winners announcement at 3 pm today; where, when to check online

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Akshaya AK 430 lottery at 3pm on Wednesday (June 30). All those who participated in this lottery can check the results at-keralalotteryresult.net.

How to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala lottery result 30.06.2021 Akshaya AK-430' lottery

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on the screen with the number on your ticket

Winners of this lottery can bag massive cash prizes. First prize winner will get Rs 60 lakh while the second prize winner gets to take home Rs 5 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners can bag Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Kerala government organises seven weekly lotteries-Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). Besides, the Kerala Lottery Department also conducts six bumper lotteries.

Also read: Kerala lottery result 31.05.2021: 'Win Win W 123' lottery winners announcement timings today; where, when to check