KGF Chapter 2: Amul celebrates Yash-starrer film's success with latest topical

Celebrating the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Box Office, Amul has launched its latest topical featuring superstar Yash aka 'Rocky Bhai'. Rocky Bhai, Yash's charater name in the movie, can be seen leaning on his bike. He's enjoying bread and butter in the poster. "Koolar mein Gold rakho!" the topical reads, adding "Say Yash to it!"

Reportedly, 'KGF 2' is the most expensive Kannada movie till date, produced on a budget of Rs. 100 crores. However, in just five days, the movie has managed to collect more than Rs 500 crore.

The new Amul poster grabbed more than five thousand likes on social media platform, Instagram in just an hour. Netizens have been showering hearts and a positive response in the comment section.

Amul India releases interesting topical on the latest trends and news from across the world. Their witty take on each topic grabs the eyeballs and appreciation.

Recently Amul has also launched a funny topical featuring Elon Musk. Musk can be seen holding a cage and encouraging Twitter’s bird mascot to get inside the cage.



'KGF Chapter 2' released in the theatres on April 14, 2022 is a sequel to 2018 hit movie 'KGF'. The movie stars South Indian actor Yash, Prakash Raj, Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in it.

The film has received positive responses from critics and the audience. The Hombale Films production has Ravi Basrur as the music composer.



