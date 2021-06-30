'Mechanisms of warfare changing', says Anand Mahindra on drone attacks

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra said, on the recent drone attacks in Jammu, that India should allocate a higher portion of the defence budget to purchase specialised drones and also work on concepts like the Iron Dome of Israel to counter such attacks in future.

The Mumbai-based business tycoon tweeted, "Mechanisms of warfare are changing. We have to allocate significantly higher portions of the defence budget for the acquisition of specialised drones. But we also should be working on concepts like the Israeli 'Iron Dome' to provide an effective cover from drone attacks."

Mechanisms of warfare are changing. We have to allocate significantly higher portions of the defence budget for the acquisition of specialised drones. But we also should be working on concepts like the Israeli ‘Iron Dome’ to provide an effective cover from drone attacks. https://t.co/QvaO92Ne5d — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the probe into the drone attack at the Air Force Station in Jammu has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team led by SP Rakesh Balwal. It is also suspected that a Pakistani terror group is behind this drone attack.

In a one-of-its-kind attack, low-flying drones were used to drop explosives at an Air Force Station in Satwari campus, Jammu on June 27 and a subsequent blast around 6 minutes later that injured two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and damaged office buildings.

The accused have been booked under various sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908, sections 13, 16, 18 and 23 of the UA (P) Act, 1967 and sections 307, 120B of IPC, 1860.

