Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani dons hand-embroidered sari gown which took 10,000 hours to complete. See pics here

Isha Ambani, Managing Director of Reliance Retail, on Tuesday wore a custom-made hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra at the Met Gala 2024. The gown, which features delicately embroidered signature motifs of flowers, butterflies and dragonflies, took around 10,000 hours to complete.

The elaborate and detailled work on the gown was done using applique and embroidery techniques like fareesha, zardozi, nakshi and dabka. The gown also had French knots in parts, according to designer and Isha Ambani's stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Related Articles

"Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth. The magnificent look was intricately hand-embroidered at Rahul Mishra's ateliers across several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers," she added.

To complete her look, Isha Ambani went for nature-inspired jewellery pieces designed by Viren Bhagat including traditional lotus hand bracelets (Haathpochas), parrot earrings and flower choker. She also carried by a clutch crafted by Swadesh using Indian art techniques like Nakashi and miniature painting.

The clutch bag features a small yet highly-detailed painting featuring India's national bird peacock or the Mayura. The painting has been created by Jaipur-based artisan Hari Narain Marotia.

Check Isha Ambani Met Gala 2024 look here

Isha Ambani in Rahul Mishra's couture sari gown (Source: Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

This is Isha Ambani's fourth Met Gala

This year, it will be the fourth time that Isha Ambani will grace the Met Gala stage. She made her Met Gala debut in 2017 with a Christian Dior ensemble. In 2019, she went for a lilac gown designed by Indian designer Prabal Gurung. In 2023, Ambani chose Gurung again.

In 2023, the Reliance Retail MD wore a black silk saree gown designed by Gurung. Her ensemble comprised black silk fabric draped over one shoulder, with crystals and pearls added to a floor-length silk chiffon train. She completed her look with an embellished choker, diamond necklace, earrings and rings. She also carried a Chanel doll bag to make her look all the more extravagant.