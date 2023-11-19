WATCH: Is it a snake that Anant Ambani handed over to Shah Rukh Khan at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday bash?

A video featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant at the birthday bash of Isha Ambani, who leads Reliance Retail, and Anand Piramal's twins-- Krishna and Aadiya-- has gone viral on Instagram.

A day ahead of the twins' birthday, the Ambani family organised a lavish party in Mumbai. Held at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai, the event had a country-fair motif.

In this video, Anant Ambani can be seen handing over what seems like a yellow snake to the Bollywood superstar. The superstar is extremely calm and composed in this video. Moments later, someone placed another similar looking snake around the actor's neck and the actor loked unfazed. The Bollywood superstar, who was last seen in the Atlee-directorial Jawan, was seen sporting an all-black outfit.

In another video, the superstar can be seen interacting with the other people present at the party. Not only Shah Rukh Khan, the birthday bash of Isha Ambani's children was also attended by other B-town celebs.

Aadiya and Krishna's first birthday bash was attended by the likes of Tiger 3 actor Katrina Kaif, Satyaprem Ki Katha actor Kiara Advani, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar with his twin kids Yash and Roohi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, as well as Meezan Jaffery and his sister Alviaa.

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic attended the party with their son Agastya. Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal Pandya also attended the party with his son Kavir. Among others who attended the birthday bash were Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, Shanaya Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor, and Arpita Khan.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal became parents to twins-- Aadiya and Krishna-- on November 19, 2022 after four years of marriage. The couple got married in December 2018 in a grand ceremony at Antilia. The wedding ceremony was attended by family members, close friends as well as celebrities.

Anand Piramal is the son of Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, who own the global business conglomerate Piramal Group. Anand is the Executive Director at the Piramal Group and runs the financial services segment of the conglomerate. He also oversees the group's alternatives business, which has CDPQ, Bain Capital, CPPIB, IFC and Apollo as its partners.

