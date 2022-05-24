Mumbai Rains: Netizens post glimpses of the maximum city, choicest memes  

In a respite from the scorching heat, Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and improved air quality.

The city is likely to receive more rains this week, as per the Met Department’s Colaba observatory. Mumbai was reeling under an intense heatwave earlier this month.

Soon after this news, music label Shemaroo shared a famous scene from the Priyadarshan-directed Hera Pheri franchise and wrote, “Just wanna say…. #MumbaiRains #BeatTheHeat.”

Some netizens also shared glimpses of India’s financial capital whereas others shared absolutely hilarious memes. Dr Shriram Nene wrote, “Morning guys. How are you? Getting some rain in Mumbai. More to come, as we are 2-3 weeks from monsoon.”

Here’s how the rest of the Internet reacted

Mumbai is likely to witness cloudy skies today with the possibility of light rain or drizzle in the evening or night. As of 10:20 am, the city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 58 against 197 on Saturday last week. On Monday, the city’s AQI was 97. Malad in the western suburbs, however, recorded an AQI of 371.

According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI of Mumbai indicates ‘upper end of satisfactory’ and maybe within ‘satisfactory’ or the ‘lower end of moderate’ for the next 2 days.