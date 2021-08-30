Nadir Godrej pens tribute poem to brother Adi Godrej on his retirement as Godrej Industries Chairman

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, a prolific tweeter, shared a tweet in which Nadir Godrej, MD of Godrej Industries, is seen in a video reciting a poem on Adi Godrej, his brother and Chairman of Godrej Industries.

After leading Godrej Industries for over six decades as its Chairman, Adi Godrej will pass on the baton to brother Nadir Godrej. On August 13, Godrej Industries had announced that Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman and from the board. He will, however, continue to serve as Chairman of the Godrej Group and Chairman Emeritus of GIL.

Nadir Godrej will take over as Chairman and Managing Director of the company effective from October 1.

In his tweet, Goenka said that Nadir Godrej had a rare side, that of a poet. "Nadir Godrej, a gentleman industrialist, has a rare side to him - he is an excellent poet. Hear his recitation on the retirement of his brother Adi, a dear friend of mine. @GodrejGroup."

In the 2.20-minute-long video, Nadir Godrej recited a tribute titled - 'Adi Farewell' which ended with the lines: "For service to both group and nation... He deserves a standing ovation!"

Adi Godrej is an alumnus of the Sloan School of Management at MIT, from where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2013 and the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2002 for his contribution to the industry.

Nadir Godrej has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from MIT, a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

