NASA intern mocked for having Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati idols near laptop; Netizens call out 'Hinduphobia'

NASA had recently shared a collage of its interns on Twitter. The collage served as a reminder to all applicants to apply for the fall internship at NASA. "Today's the day: applications for fall NASA internships are due!" wrote NASA as the caption for the collage.

Among the multiple interns in the collage was a picture of an Indian-American girl. In the picture, the intern's laptop can be seen surrounded with idols of Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati. This particular photo caught the attention of Netizens, with many tweeting out their takes on the image.

The photo elicited a range of responses. Some Twitterati were shocked to see a scientist in the making could "believe in religion" while others have praised NASA for promoting diversity and giving more to women.

Several allegations of 'Hinduphobia' have been levelled against people mocking the Indian American girl.

Science ka Naash kar diya NASA ne. https://t.co/Wx0fy7D1BC — Mission Ambedkar (@MissionAmbedkar) July 11, 2021

4th picture is so beautiful and graceful 🥰

Seems like positive energy always sorrounds her — Simar Kaur (@Skaur_15) July 11, 2021

Great to see that Goddess Saraswati has blessed them with knowledge. Can't wait to see their bright future 🙏🙌 — Abhi and Niyu (@abhiandniyu) July 11, 2021

Pic 4: Hindus have the ability to behave in a very instrumental way. So, when it suits them they can act completely modern. And when it suits them they can go back to their tradition, their caste etc. They can hold both the masks together seamlessly. Definition of modern Hindu. — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) July 12, 2021

Congratulations bharat ki beti🙏 .

And it is a so powerful picture as it is depicting 2 symbols:-



1) Ind is a country where Spirituality reaches Science.

2) Bindi & long black hairs are the major part of Indian women.

Approbate NASA for proudly showing it 💐. pic.twitter.com/ToIV3vtjxb — Debarupa Palit🇮🇳 (@ipalitDebarupa) July 11, 2021

What a beautiful ensemble of photos. More power to each of them and a shout out to the beautiful Hindu woman for proudly representing her culture 🌺 — Rashmi Samant 🌺 (@RashmiDVS) July 11, 2021

NASA invites applications for internships for three sessions during the academic year, this includes summer, fall and spring.

