NASA intern mocked for having Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati idols near laptop; Netizens call out 'Hinduphobia'

NASA had recently shared a collage of its interns on Twitter. The collage served as a reminder to all applicants to apply for the fall internship at NASA. "Today's the day: applications for fall NASA internships are due!" wrote NASA as the caption for the collage.
Among the multiple interns in the collage was a picture of an Indian-American girl. In the picture, the intern's laptop can be seen surrounded with idols of Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati. This particular photo caught the attention of Netizens, with many tweeting out their takes on the image.
The photo elicited a range of responses. Some Twitterati were shocked to see a scientist in the making could "believe in religion" while others have praised NASA for promoting diversity and giving more to women.
Several allegations of 'Hinduphobia' have been levelled against people mocking the Indian American girl.
Here's are some of the reactions:
NASA invites applications for internships for three sessions during the academic year, this includes summer, fall and spring.
