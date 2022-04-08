Need to ensure IPL is ring fenced under ethical boundaries: Ex-CoA Vinod Rai

Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh during a visit to India said that in India, cricket isn't just a sport, it's a religion. And the apex body, BCCI, has the onus to run and govern this sport efficiently and seamlessly. Now, former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and chief of Supreme court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in 2017, Vinod Rai has penned a book titled as, Not Just A Nightwatchman: My Innings with BCCI’ in which the former bureaucrat encapsulates his 33 month stint at the BCCI. In the book, Rai – whose stint of overseeing the administration of one of the richest sports bodies in the world ended in September 2019 – has made some major revelations.

Rai, talking exclusively to BT, points out the necessity of ring-fencing the IPL within strict ethical boundaries.

”For the future, we need to ensure that IPL is ring fenced under ethical boundaries. IPL is a very important property of the BCCI. So many careers, so many lives, many people depend upon the IPL and it garnered so much of revenue. But most importantly, you and I have become fans of the IPL so much viewing population will lose trust in the BCCI if anything goes wrong again, with IPL. So it's very important that IPL is managed with the highest standards of governance, probity and transparency,” he said.

On being asked about IPL format killing the traditional cricket, Rai categorically points out that IPL is not killing traditional cricket, and such a notion is erroneous.

“Why are we playing Day-Night cricket? Because, you're not getting enough people to come and watch test matches. So pure, puritanical form of cricket is test match, but you're not getting crowds. So you will not get revenue. If you don't get revenue. You will not be able to support Test cricket. That's where they are switching to day-night because in the evening some people will turn up. The IPL is short, quick, very energetic and entertaining,” he said.

Rai is of the opinion that ethical parameters must hold sway in this sport. He said that one of the very important chapters of the Lodha committee report is on the conflict of interest.

“I've explained in the book because about the conflict of 2013 Match fixing or betting and this kind of thing should not catch up in IPL. If you and I start believing that these matches are fixed or rigged, then we will lose trust in them,” he pointed out.

“The Lodha Committee reforms were very desirous of the fact that cricket administration should be run by former cricketers, and the segue from one captain to the other captain should be smooth. Dhoni did an excellent job. He gave up captaincy to Virat Kohli when he was still playing, so which means he made it smooth. He has done the same in CSK, he has handed over to Jadeja. Maybe in a year or two he will leave. But by then he is grooming the next and that is what should be done,” Rai said.

He also underscored the importance of a professional team for running the BCCI.

“BCCI requires a very professional team of permanent administrators to run it. So there should be a CEO. There should be a CFO, there should be separate coaches, for men and women, and there should be a director or administrator of the National Cricket Academy. That's what I mean by professional people selected by an independent body among the best that is available, and BCCI can afford to pay the best.”

