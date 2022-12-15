'North or South Indian?': Former Google MD's son was asked this question when he was only 9 years old; here's what he replied

Former Google MD Parminder Singh shared a one-of-a-kind birthday post on Twitter for his 20-year-old son. In the anecdote going back in time, Singh wrote that his son was asked whether he was a 'North or South Indian' when he was just nine. Wishing son on his birthday, Singh said you would not believe what the little boy replied.

“My son, born to a Punjabi family in Bangalore, was 9 when he was asked, “Are you a North or South Indian”. He replied, “I think I’m a NOUTH Indian!” Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels,” the former Google MD tweet read.

Several Twitter users identified with his message and commented below. A user wrote, “My daughter studying in Bangalore was repeatedly asked the same and when she would reply North they (teachers, tutor) would go on about how bad everything north and Punjabi was! Also, they all wanted to know how much her father earned in Japan."

Another user said, "It's like my kids and friends of theirs, who are also Franco-Indian, [and] say that they are 100 per cent Indian and 100 per cent French."

Vijaya Moorthy wrote, "Indeed! Labels n judgements avoided may build a happier community and society."

Veena Mani said, "Girl from a Palakkad Tamil fam raised in Delhi. Love Chole Bhature, Paranthe with Achar and speak a Hinglitam- Hindi,Tamil&eng. Who am I? A billion-dollar question. But I'm loving it"



