Infosys at 40: This video of Sudha Murty dancing her heart out with singer Shreya Ghoshal will melt your heart

Former Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty danced her heart out at the Infosys at 40 event at its Bengaluru headquarters in Electronics City on Wednesday.

In the video frame, Murty, who is known to be a bestselling author and wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, can be seen with singer Shreya Ghoshal and some other people singing "Barso re megha megha" song from the movie Guru.

N R Narayana Murthy, Nandan M Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal and K Dinesh also took a trip down memory lane at the Infosys campus in Bangalore. The IT major commemorated 40 years of existence and its journey at the Bengaluru headquarters.

At the event, Narayana Murthy revealed how he used to clean the bathroom for his roommates after taking a shower at 4.30 am, while CEO and MD S.D. Shibulal used to stay back in the office for more than two days at a stretch and used the office bathroom to take a bath.

The non-executive Chairman of the NASDAQ-listed IT company headquartered in Bengaluru said," I am the last of the four jokers left."

Yesterday Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani and the company’s CEO Salil Parekh addressed the media to mark the company’s 40 years of existence.

Founder Narayana Murthy thanked Nilekani and Parekh for their contribution in accelerating the company’s growth in the last five years. “What has happened between 2017 and today is truly extraordinary. We all have been watching it with admiration and are all so proud of what these two have achieved,” he said.

Murthy also said that he renounced his interest in the business world after turning 75 (in 2021). He is no longer with Catamaran, the venture capital fund he floated in 2016.



