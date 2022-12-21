Peak Bengaluru moment! Man hires Swiggy Genie to convey his complaint to Apple store

Resolving problem with online services is a tedious task and requires a customer to go through many steps, and through endless calls from customer services. It is a problem that many of us can relate to, especially the frustration it can cause.

But a man from Bengaluru, obviously frustrated, did the unthinkable by taking matters into his own hands.

Shankar Ganesh took to Twitter sharing details of an incident where a man residing in Bengaluru hired services from Swiggy Genie. He hired the Swiggy Genie agent to convey his complaint at an Apple Store about a product and, thereby, skipped the entire ‘How can I help you’ formalities!

The caption of the Tweet read, "A person sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie guy to the Imagine Apple Store here and spoke to the staff through his phone (to bypass centralised call centers). Just @peakbengaluru things I guess."

A person sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie guy to the Imagine Apple Store here and spoke to the staff through his phone (to bypass centralized call centers)



Just @peakbengaluru things I guess. — Shankar Ganesh (@_shankarganesh) December 17, 2022

The tweet has received various relatable reactions. While some users commented on how they would try out this hack, others lauded the man for coming up with an intelligent solution, true to the city which has acquired a reputation for innovation.

A user said, "Print this, stick it on your desk and look at it every time that you think you've reached the limit for defining use cases for your product."

Print this, stick it on your desk and look at it every time that you think you've reached the limit for defining use cases for your product. https://t.co/2DhIIObIDZ — Shubham Agarwal (@BeingshubhamA) December 18, 2022

Another called it, "Absolutely brilliant stuff."

Gaurav wrote: "Up next: someone productizing this as a startup."

Customers can place pickup and delivery services through Swiggy Genie to place requests for pickup and delivery services. Many also use the service for sending documents, food or even keys to the concerned person.

Also read: 'I have work permit': Amazon cancels job offer after Bengaluru techie reaches Canada

Also read: IPL valuation cross Rs 91,000 crore