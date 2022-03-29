‘Petrol hit century before Kohli could’: Netizens on latest fuel rates hike 

Petrol and diesel prices crossed Rs 100 per litre in Delhi to settle at Rs 100.21 per litre after the seventh rise in fuel prices in the last eight days. This implies an overall increase of up to Rs 4.80 per litre after a four-month hiatus.

Diesel rates went up from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47 per litre, according to state-backed oil retailers. After the recent hike, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 115.04 per litre and Rs 99.25 per litre in Mumbai respectively.

Petrol costs Rs 105.94 in Chennai and Rs 109.68 per litre in Kolkata respectively. A litre of diesel sells for Rs 96 in Chennai and Rs 94.62 in Kolkata.

State-backed oil retailers – Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)—revise fuel rates on a daily basis. Fuel rates are revised on a daily basis at 6 am.

They take into account international crude oil prices, value-added tax (VAT) levied on fuel across states, freight charges and international exchange rate.

