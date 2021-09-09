'Please don't leave': Ford's decision to cease production in India leaves netizens emotional

Ford Motor caused a stir on social media on Thursday after it announced that the company is shutting down vehicle manufacturing in India. Soon after the announcement, emotional Ford India customers and fans started bidding farewell to the automobile giant on Twitter.

The company has stated it will wind down vehicle assembly at the Sanand plant by the fourth quarter of FY22. It will also shut down the vehicle and engine manufacturing unit in Chennai by the second quarter of 2021-22.

Ford's announcement has led many to believe that the firm is exiting India. Netizens, who were planning to buy Ford products, are heartbroken. Many are even requesting the firm not to "leave". However, Ford is not actually leaving India. The firm will maintain its presence in India through the import of global vehicles and electric products.

Here are some emotional reactions to Ford ceasing production in India:

I have a dream of Owning a Ford since I was 12 years old. Just about to Book a Car 😶But With this News 💔💔 Just broken 😟.No car has such ride quality and Comfort, Powerful engine , reliability ....Please don't leave india Ford 🙏📌@FordIndia @Ford #FordIndia #Ford #fordlove pic.twitter.com/o7t6GwUBds — Bhargav Pedakolmi (@iamBhargav_16) September 9, 2021

I am heart broken, it's my dream of having a Ford aspire, I was planning to but at the end of 2021, I have already accumulated the fund for that. Please don't leave. — mainuddin saikh (@mainuddinsaikh) September 9, 2021

Sad day .@FordIndia



I’ve enjoyed my #Ford #Ecosport all along. Will miss #FordIndia, going forward. But I guess it’s time to move on to better things for the both of us 😊 pic.twitter.com/o69WPW0pwE — Aditti Ahluwalia 🇮🇳 (@itsaditti) September 9, 2021

Sad to see Ford wrapping up it's India operations.



This was the company that kickstarted the Compact SUV market in India. To see them losing out on the market they created is really sad.



Also we are losing a manufacturer that builds its cars like cars. Not like plastic models. — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) September 9, 2021

I'm at a loss of words. I dreamt of owning a Ford since I was 6 or maybe 7 years old. A childhood dream just got crushed. I wish you had updated your budget vehicles (Figo/Freestyle/Aspire). They were enthusiast's choice and had so much potential. 😢 — Siddharth Nautiyal (@1998_Siddharth_) September 9, 2021

💔 Heartbreaking! Something is fundamentally wrong when people blame Indian market. Ford seem to have misunderstood the Indian customers or couldn't adapt accordingly. Ford didn't even bother to launch their other attractive models which could have been the game changer step. — Ravish Bharti💙💙 (@ravishbharti) September 9, 2021

I'm gonna miss ford. These guys were genuinely the game changers in the Indian market. The Fiesta, figo, with those amazing engines.. and the 3.2 l endeavour. These guys were amazing. I was, am and will always be a hard-core blue oval enthusiast.



Love u @FordIndia — Ponnumon (@AgentPmon) September 9, 2021

Also Read: Ford Motor to stop making cars in India, shut down both plants: Report