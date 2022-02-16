PM Modi participates in ‘shabad kirtan’ at Ravidas Temple; sparks meme-fest on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti today morning. Here, he paid his obeisance on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti and also participated in the shabad kirtan organised by the locals.



The Prime Minister shared the glimpses of his visit to the temple across his social media handles. Among these glimpses was a 45-second-long video of the PM participating in a shabad kirtan organised by the locals.

PM Modi’s participation in this shabad kirtan sparked a meme-fest on Twitter with some dubbing the now viral video with songs like Dulhe ka Sehra Suhana Lagta Hai from the Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar-starrer Dhadkan and Mehangaayi Daayan Khaaye Jaat Hai from the Aamir Khan Productions-backed Peepli Live.



A user named The Practical Guy reminisced Shark Tank India season 1 and shared the Ye sab doglapan hai meme under this video. Other users wondered whether PM Modi could play the shehnai on their marriage. Another user named Rohit Malviya asked the Prime Minister in a tweet, “Very good. But tell us when do you do the job of a Prime Minister? Every day we spot you either in rallies or temples and gurudwaras.”



Here’s how the Internet reacted to PM Modi’s Ravidas Temple visit

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that he is reminded of 2016 and 2019 when he had the privilege of taking a langar at the temple. He also said that there will be no shortfalls in the development work of the pilgrimage site.



“On this occasion, I am reminded of some things about the holy place of Sant Ravidas ji. In the year 2016 and 2019, I had the privilege of taking my vote here and taking a langar. As an MP, I had decided that no shortfalls will be allowed in the development work of this pilgrimage site,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted a day before his visit to the temple.

इस अवसर पर मुझे संत रविदास जी की पवित्र स्थली को लेकर कुछ बातें याद आ रही हैं। साल 2016 और 2019 में मुझे यहां मत्‍था टेकने और लंगर छकने का सौभाग्य मिला था। एक सांसद होने के नाते मैंने ये तय कर लिया था कि इस तीर्थस्थल के विकास कार्यों में कोई कमी नहीं होने दी जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/xDPsxlZGbO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2022

