PM Modi's mother Heeraben's health improving, likely to be discharged in a day or two

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's Office (Gujarat CMO) has said that that her health is improving rapidly. Moreover, she is likely to be discharged in a day or two.

Oral diet started yesterday night, the CMO added further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday went to Ahmedabad to visit his hospitalised mother at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

The news of Heeraben Modi's hospitalisation came shortly after the Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, a six-year-old grandson, and driver had sustained ''minor'' injuries in a car accident at Mysuru in Karnataka. The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider.

PM Modi visited his mother recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for Assembly polls. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

A day back, even Congress chief Rahul Gandhi wished a speedy recovery to Heeraben Modi. “A bond between a mother and her son is indeed precious. Modi ji, I extend my love and support to you in such difficult time. I hope your mother recovers soon”, Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday.

Heeraben is in the 100th year of her life. PM Modi on her birthday this year tweeted, "Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude."

Born on June 18, Heeraben Modi was married to Damodardas Mulchand Modi, who was a tea seller.

Also Read: PM Modi's mother hospitalised: Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to Heeraben Modi