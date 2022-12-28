PM Modi's mother hospitalised: Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to Heeraben Modi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has wished a speedy recovery to Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, who was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital. The Congress leader took to Twitter extending his love and support to PM Modi. “A bond between a mother and her son is indeed precious. Modi ji, I extend my love and support to you in such difficult time. I hope your mother recovers soon”, Gandhi tweeted.

एक मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनन्त और अनमोल होता है।



मोदी जी, इस कठिन समय में मेरा प्यार और समर्थन आपके साथ है। मैं आशा करता हूं आपकी माताजी जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2022

Currently the Prime Minister's mother is admitted at UN Mehta Hospital's Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. As per hospital authorities her condition is stable.

The security around the hospital has been tightened, media reports stated. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the hospital.

Heeraben is in the 100th year of her life. Modi on her birthday this year tweeted, "Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude."

Recently, Modi had paid a visit to his mother when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the recently held Assembly polls.

A day before, Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi and other family members were injured in a car accident at Mysuru in Karnataka. Prahlad was travelling in a Mercedes Benz car, which hit a divider near Kadkolla, outskirts of Mysuru. According to reports, they all have been admitted to JSS Hospital.

Also read: PM Modi visits his hospitalised mother in Ahmedabad, doctors say condition 'stable'

Also read: PM Modi's brother injured in car accident in Karnataka, suffers minor injuries