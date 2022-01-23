Republic Day 2022: History, significance of the day

Republic Day 2022 is now less than a week away. The highlight of the day's celebrations is the Republic Day Parade that is held in New Delhi each year.

Thousands of people gather around the Raj Path and India Gate to watch the Republic Day Parade.

On January 23, a full-dress parade rehearsal of the Republic Day parade will be conducted that will begin at 9.50 AM from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium.

Amid all the excitement for Republic Day 2022, one must also remember why the day is celebrated in the first place. Here is a brief history of Republic Day:

Republic Day History

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to mark the date on which the Indian Constitution came into effect. India had been under the rule of the British Raj for 200 years till the country got its independence on August 15, 1947.

However, the country did not have its own permanent constitution till a few years after gaining independence. Till then, the county followed laws that were based on a modified version of the British Raj established, Government of India Act 1935.

In order to formulate India's own constitution, a Drafting Committee led by Dr B R Ambedkar as chairman was appointed mere two weeks after India gained independence.

The committee and the Constituent Assembly took the next two years deliberating over and drafting India's Constitution. India's Constitution was formally adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949. However, it came into force on January 26, 1950. This is why Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26.

Republic Day Significance

January 26 was selected as the day India's Constitution came into force as it was on this day in 1929 that the Indian National Congress made the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) against the British Raj.

India's Constitution coming into effect completed the country's transition into a Sovereign Republic.

On January 26, 1950, Dr Rajendra Prasad began his term as the first President of India. The Constituent Assembly became the Indian Parliament under the transitional provisions of the new Constitution.

