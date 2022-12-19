Seven-year-old prediction about Messi's FIFA World Cup win in 2022 leaves football fans shocked

scorecardresearch
The tweet by José Miguel Polanco had claimed that the Argentine will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. The tweet that dates back to March 21, 2015 read, “December 18, 2022. 34-year-old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years."

Lionel Messi-led Argentina won the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar against France on Sunday after a penalty shootout. Lionel Messi's campaign has left internet naming him as football's GOAT (Greatest of all time). However, amid all the social media craze, a 7-year-old tweet has made a comeback. The tweet by José Miguel Polanco had claimed that the 34-year-old footballer will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times.

The tweet that dates back to March 21, 2015 read,  “December 18, 2022. 34-year-old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years."

“The number of people who put the reminder in the tweet scares me, at the end of the year they are going to lynch me I am going to stay in Qatar with a tunic as the doc said," read another tweet he posted in January, 2022.

A Twitter user said that Jose made his tweet at the moment when the World Cup 2022 final's date was announced. However, what still remains a question is how he knew that Argentina will make it to the finals and Messi will become the greatest player. 

In an historic event, Argentina defeated two-time world champions France in penalties in FIFA World Cup 2022. This happened for the first time after 36 years. The match was on a tie after extra time.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes to win their third World Cup in 36 years. Earlier, after Argentina took a 2-0 lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, it was France's Kylian Mbappe who came back with a brace inside 97 seconds in the second half.

 
Published on: Dec 19, 2022, 7:17 PM IST
Posted by: Tarab Zaidi, Dec 19, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
