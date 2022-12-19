Seven-year-old prediction about Messi's FIFA World Cup win in 2022 leaves football fans shocked

Lionel Messi-led Argentina won the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar against France on Sunday after a penalty shootout. Lionel Messi's campaign has left internet naming him as football's GOAT (Greatest of all time). However, amid all the social media craze, a 7-year-old tweet has made a comeback. The tweet by José Miguel Polanco had claimed that the 34-year-old footballer will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times.

The tweet that dates back to March 21, 2015 read, “December 18, 2022. 34-year-old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years."

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

“The number of people who put the reminder in the tweet scares me, at the end of the year they are going to lynch me I am going to stay in Qatar with a tunic as the doc said," read another tweet he posted in January, 2022.

A Twitter user said that Jose made his tweet at the moment when the World Cup 2022 final's date was announced. However, what still remains a question is how he knew that Argentina will make it to the finals and Messi will become the greatest player.

We've heard "football is a religion" many times before but didn't realize it had genuine prophets. https://t.co/4CwcAoTXAj — Andrea ♡ Wokémon (@FeoUltima) December 19, 2022

In an historic event, Argentina defeated two-time world champions France in penalties in FIFA World Cup 2022. This happened for the first time after 36 years. The match was on a tie after extra time.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes to win their third World Cup in 36 years. Earlier, after Argentina took a 2-0 lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, it was France's Kylian Mbappe who came back with a brace inside 97 seconds in the second half.



Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: 3.2 crore people tuned in to Jio Cinema to watch Argentina vs France final

Also read: 'I can't believe it:' Emotional Messi shares Instagram post after Argentina's win