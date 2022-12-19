FIFA World Cup 2022: 3.2 crore people tuned in to Jio Cinema to watch Argentina vs France final

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar comes to an end, JioCinema created a new record in digital viewership by surpassing TV viewership for the first time in India. On the final day, which featured arguably the most extraordinary FIFA World Cup Final as Argentina won the trophy for the first time since 1986, a record-breaking 32 million viewers tuned in to JioCinema.



More than 110 million digital viewers consumed the content, making India one of the top digital viewership markets for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The FIFA World Cup 2022 captured India's attention with a massive 40 billion minutes of watch time across Sports18 and JioCinema, the press note said.



The app's surge can be attributed to consumers' growing preference in India for watching sports on smartphones and connected TVs. JioCinema enhanced viewers' live experience with a Hype Mode, a multi-camera view of the game, real-time trivia and stats, and a Time Wheel that allows viewers to relive an unforgettable moment.



The event's digital viewership was aided by its widespread availability on multiple OEM and CTV platforms, including Jio STB, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, among others.



“We promised to give consumers easy access to the world-class presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and on the back of that, the tournament became the most-watched global sports event on digital where India has not participated,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “This demonstrates the power of digital and the preference viewers and fans have shown to consume their favourite events, which will now see Paris Saint-Germain teammates and FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and FIFA World Cup and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi join forces in the Ligue1.”