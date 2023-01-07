Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates money to the mother of Anjali Singh, Delhi's Kanjhawala accident case victim

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has donated money to the mother of 20-year-old Anjali Singh who lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run accident in Delhi’s Kanjhawala. According to reports, Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family and supported her mother and siblings.



Shah Rukh Khan's foundation has donated an undisclosed amount of money to help Anjali’s mother regarding her health concerns and provide reasonable relief to Anjali’s siblings.



Meer Foundation in an official statement said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20-year-old, lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.”



Anjali's father died eight years ago and her mother suffers from kidney disease. Anjali who was just a 10th-class graduate had to do several odd jobs to meet the needs of the family.



She met with a horrific accident on the outskirts of Delhi on New Year. She was riding her scooter when a Baleno car hit her and dragged her under the vehicle for over 10 km. Delhi Police is still investigating her death.



Shah Rukh Khan’s foundation was set up in 2003, in remembrance of his late father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. The foundation has carried out many philanthropic activities since its inception. It has helped several acid attack victims, disadvantaged women, children and many more people in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.



