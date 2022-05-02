Share market update: Are BSE, NSE open tomorrow?

The stock market will remain closed tomorrow, May 3 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not function tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the commodity markets will remain shut during the morning session. Trading will resume as normal in the evening.

Apart from the stock market, banks across the country will remain closed on May 3 on Bhagavan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Eid (Eid-UI-Fitr), Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya. Only banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open on May 3, according to the RBI holiday calendar.

On Monday, the Indian equity market ended lower for the second consecutive session tracking a sell-off in Infosys and Reliance Industries along with weak global equities.

Sensex fell 84.88 points to end at 56,975.99. During the session, it tanked 648.25 points or 1.13 per cent to 56,412.62. Nifty declined 33.45 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 17,069.10.

Titan, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro and SBI were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.95 per cent. IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Steel, HDFC and ITC were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.17 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended lower.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 265.88 lakh crore.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 114 points and 250 points, respectively.

The market breadth was negative with 1235 shares ending higher against 2228 stocks falling in the red. 181 shares were unchanged. Consumer durables shares and IT stocks were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 1010 points and 470 points, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 3,648 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

