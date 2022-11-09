T20 World Cup: India vs England semi-final tomorrow; pitch, weather report, squads, timing

T20 World Cup: Team India and England will go against each other in a knockout match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Both teams will be going head to head against each other for the first time since the 1987 Cricket World Cup semi-final. Interestingly, both India and England have met each other twice in the history of the T20 World Cup, with India emerging victorious in 2007 and 2012.

The two teams will clash with each other at Adelaide Oval stadium in Australia, on Thursday, November 10, in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Both teams will be looking to win their second title in history as India won the trophy in 2007, while England had been victorious in 2010.

India and England have already lost one final in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka defeated India in 2014, while England lost to West Indies in 2016. Both teams - India and England - will be looking to reach the final for the third time in history.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and England skipper Jos Buttler will lead their respective teams for the first time in an ICC event. Sharma has replaced Virat Kohli as India's T20I captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup, while Buttler will be leading team England after Eoin Morgan's retirement earlier this year.

Match timings

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final between India and England will start at 1:30 PM IST on November 10 at the Adelaide Oval, Australia. Toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Who are the umpires?

According to the ICC, Kumara Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires for the India-England semi-final in Adelaide. Chris Gaffaney will be the third umpire and Rod Tucker will be the fourth umpire. Match-referee for this game is likely to be David Moon.

Weather forecast

So far, the T20 World Cup 2022 has been severely affected by rain. However, according to ‘Weather.com,’ there is little to no forecast of rain on Thursday in Adelaide. The weatherman also reveals that it is expected to be overcast for the majority of the day, with a 24 per cent chance of precipitation in the early hours of the morning.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 22-degree celsius, while the minimum is likely to be 13-degree celsius in Adelaide on the day of the match.

Pitch report

Australia’s Adelaide Oval stadium features shorter square boundaries, which will entice the power hitters from both sides. The Adelaide Oval surface is also considered a batting-friendly field.

However, the bowlers from both teams might also have their say, especially during the early phase of the innings as the straight boundaries are long and would be difficult for the batters to clear them.

Likely playing squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

England: Jos Buttler (C), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Live streaming and telecast details

The India-England clash will be telecasted in multiple languages across the Star Sports Network, which owns the telecast rights and live stream all matches of the T20 World Cup 2022 in the country. On the other hand, live streaming of India vs England match can also be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in all languages.