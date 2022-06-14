This IAS officer secured 36 out of 100 in maths; now he’s the collector of Gujarat’s Bharuch

Stories of achievement in the direst circumstances always inspire us. Bharuch collector Tushar Sumera’s story is one such. The 2009 batch IAS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre Awanish Sharan shared Sumera’s picture and his marksheet in a tweet and said that Sumera secured passing marks in class 10.

Sharan wrote, “Bharuch collector Tushar Sumera, while sharing his class 10th marksheet, wrote that he got only passing marks in class 10. He had got 35 marks in English, 36 in maths and 38 in science out of his 100. Not only in the whole village but in that school, it was said that he cannot do anything.”

Sumera retweeted Sharan’s tweet on his life story and said, “Thank you sir”. Meanwhile, netizens also talked about how inspired they were by Sumera’s story. A user wrote, “Tushar, you are now expected to work on reforms in mark-based education where cat is taught swimming and fish to climb.”

Sumera’s story was also shared by Shailesh Sagpariya, associated with the finance department of the Gujarat government. He wrote, “It is obvious that people made fun of [Sumera] when he dreamt of becoming a collector [as he] passed tenth standard and could not even spell his name properly till college but that boy started preparing for exams without listening to anyone.”

Sagpariya wrote in his Facebook post in Gujarati, “Friends, not all the doors of your career are closed due to poor results, so accept the result without any worry or fear and move forward. You will also taste success in future. Parents should also understand that percentage is necessary but percentage is not everything.”