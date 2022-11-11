TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away at 46: Condolences pour in for the actor

Famous television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away at the age of 46. Surryavanshi collapsed while he was at the gym. After this, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

Here's how people from the media industry reacting to the news

Reacting on the sudden demise of Siddhaanth, TV actor Kaaranvir Bohra said that it is so sad and heartbreaking. "This is so so sad and heartbreaking #siddhaanthvirsurryavanshi rest in peace brother. Deepest condolences to the family," his tweet read.

Film and TV critic, Salil Arunkumar said that he has no words. "My heart goes out to #AlesiaRaut. May God give you strength to ho thriugh this!! Rest In Peace #SiddhaanthVirSurryavanshi!!"

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said that the news is so tragic and sad. He wrote that the mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. "Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति।"



The filmmaker added that super-high protein-based diets, ill-advised intermittent fasting and trainers who just push and push without understanding body types and limitations… and the stress to look good in reels is also dangerous.…

Producer Niraj Kumar Mishra on Twitter wrote that his heart breaks into a million pieces while writing this. "He has always been one of my favorites from our show Waaris. It’s unbelievable and beyond any comprehension!!! Prayers for your gentle soul mere bhai; may God bless you with eternal peace! ॐ शान्ति #siddhaant #RIP"

Surryavanshi started his career as a model and made his television debut with a cameo appearance Kkusum in 2001. After this, Surryavanshi worked in television shows like Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kayaamat, Virrudh, Suryaputra Karn, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Being a fitness enthusiast, Surryavanshi in his last post was seen promoting fitness supplements. Surryavanshi is survived by his wife and model Alesia Raut and two children. He married Alesia Raut in 2017.



