Twitter users lament at Covid scare spoiling their holiday plans, post memes

With China witnessing massive surge in Covid cases and reeling under a medical crisis due to the emergence of BF.7 Omicron variant, government in India has issued guidelines in order to prevent another Covid wave
According to the central government, currently, 153 new cases on an average are being reported daily across the country. Amid rising vigilance regarding Covid cases, Twitter users shared funny memes to express how sad they are about their holiday plans on the verge of getting ruined.
Here are some memes Twitter users shared.
Twitter user Sindhu Hariharan said, "Reports of Covid spurts across the world are scary on the one hand.. but on the other, I am suddenly feeling glad that I have zero vacation plans this December. Time for a voluntary lockdown."
Another user said, "My heart goes for tour , travel and hospitality industry , they don’t deserve yet another Covid Hit , that too on new year vacations."
The government data has shown that only 28 per cent of the country’s population have been vaccinated with a booster dose. The rest 72 per cent are yet to receive the booster. Keeping in mind the rising cases and lesser people vaccinated with booster shots, the Central and state governments have issued advisories yet again for people to stay safe amid the spike in China. The government is urging people to wear masks in public places and follow proper precautions.
Over 5.87 lakh new cases are being reported globally on an average on daily basis. Many such cases are being reported from countries including Japan, United States, South Korea, France, Greece and Italy.
