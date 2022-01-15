Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain of Indian cricket team

Virat Kohli on Saturday announced that he is stepping down from his positon of the Test captain of Indian cricket team.

The cricketer announced his decision to step down on Twitter. "Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now," he said.

Last year ahead of the T20 World Cup, Kohli had announced that the tournament will be his last as the captain of the Indian T20 team. He also decided to give up the captaincy of his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2022 edition.

Following this, he was also removed as the captain of the Indian ODI team, with Rohit Sharma replacing him as the captain in the white-ball formats.

In the statement which he posted on Twitter, Kohli said, "It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there."

"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," he added.

Kohli thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his teammates for the support he received. He also thanked former coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri and the support staff, and also his predecessor MS Dhoni.

"To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicles that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward," he said.