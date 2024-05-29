Watch! 10-foot crocodile climbs railing in Uttar Pradesh, sparks panic

A 10-foot crocodile sparked panic in an Uttar Pradesh town on Wednesday as it climbed out of Ganga. The giant crocodile reportedly came out of a canal and was wandering into a nearby area, which lead to widespread chaos.

According to a news report, the incident took place near Narora Ghat in UP's Bulandshahr, where the crocodile made its way out of Ganga canal.

The spine-chilling incident was recorded by some people and the footage has now gone viral online. The video shows the reptile trying to climb over a railing in order to return to water. When it fails to climbs, the animal starts moving forward slowly. In the video, some bystanders can be heard screaming while others film the astonishing scene.

The incident was reported to the forest department who rushed to the area to capture the reptile. Forest officials reached on time and covered the crocodile eyes with a piece of cloth while restraining it with the help of ropes.

In the video, four people are seen trying to restrain the crocodile. While the four officials held on to the ropes holding the crocodile's head and front legs, another official looped a piece of rope around its hind legs. Then two officials lifted the crocodile's tail and others tied a rope around its mouth.

It was successfully captured and later released back into the canal, the forest officials said.

Uttar Pradesh...



A crocodile came out of Ganga canal in Narora of Bulandshahar district, later released back into water pic.twitter.com/KPOukrCd8X — BlueGreen Planet (@BluesWaltair) May 29, 2024

This was not the first time that a crocodile was spotted outside their natural habitat. In December last year, a crocodile was spotted in Chennai after the city witnessed heavy rainfall. A similar incident happend in Gir, Gujarat in July that year, when it received massive downpours that created flood-like conditions.