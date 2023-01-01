Watch: Amazing New Year fireworks at Dubai's Burj Khalifa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted spectacular celebrations and fireworks on new year's eve. All eyes were on Dubai for its skyscraper Burj Khalifa and its magnificent pyrotechnic lights.

Dubai's iconic tower Burj Khalifa shared the video of the breathtaking celebration, the caption for which read, "What an unforgettable and spectacular celebration! It was truly the biggest and brightest show to usher in 2023. Happy New Year from Emaar!"

The video has garnered more than 4 lakh views so far on Instagram.

For the best fireworks view, people gathered at Burj Park, a little island in Burj Lake. However, the crowd was diverted by Dubai Police to Marasi Drive as Burj Khalifa Street was closed.

More than 10,000 additional CCTVs and teams from Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Civil Defence, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services were deployed at various locations in Dubai to ease traffic movement and mobility around the Burj Khalifa area.

The Emaar New Year's Eve celebrations also featured a laser show in Downtown Dubai. The 828-meter Burj Khalifa by Emaar was illuminated by dazzling beams which was a captivating centerpiece of the laser performance that traveled the longest distance ever recorded.

Emaar Properties PJSC is a global property developer and has a land bank of 1.7 billion square feet in the UAE and key international markets.

Emaar's 46 per cent revenue comes from its shopping malls and retail, hospitality and leisure, and international subsidiaries.

Burj Khalifa, 828m tall, is located next to Dubai Mall and has drawn visitors from all over the world since opening in 2010.

