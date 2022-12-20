Watch! Anand Mahindra shares video of marble-test that 'predicted' Argentina's win at FIFA World Cup

The world is aware of Lionel Messi-led Argentina's victory at the FIFA World Cup against France on Sunday. Argentina beat France 4-2 through penalties. However, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter sharing a 'marble-test' video that 'predicted' the result of the final.

Mahindra shared the viral post on December 19. The post featured a video of a 'marble-test' that 'predicted' Argentina's win at the FIFA World Cup against two-time champions France. There are two marbles in the video, one in the colour of the Argentinean flag and the other in France's, making their way through a quirky path full of hurdles. The interesting commentary in the background gave the feel of a real match on a field.

The coloured marbles can be seen passing through a labyrinth in which Argentina takes the lead. However, the match became interesting when France caught up. In the end, Argentina was able to beat France in the marble-test just like it did in the World Cup.

The caption of the post read, "Received this forward well before the actual final. Hmmm. I’m going to ask for a ‘marble test’ before every major sporting event from now on."

So far three lakh users have viewed the video and received a ton of reactions from Twitter users.

A user said, "Not a bad option, can be tried...only thing need to take care of is the initial positioning and way of dropping marbles."

Another wrote, "The marble was so accurate..just like Mbappé made the second half interesting. The marble did as well..But in the end it was Argentina…"

