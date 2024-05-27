WATCH: Bihar teacher seen marking answer sheets without reading; FIR lodged

A teacher in Bihar has been caught on camera for marking answer sheets without reading them carefully. The video has gone viral on social media leading to the registration of an FIR against her, a post on X showed.

A glimpse of the answer sheets and students’ roll numbers can be seen in the videos. The video then shows the teacher marking the answer sheets without reading it and flipping the pages without pausing.

“Reels of checking copies of PPU exam went viral on Instagram, FIR lodged against madam,” wrote a user on X, @BiharTeacherCan, in the video’s caption.

In another clip, the same teacher, is seen marking an answer sheet in a classroom. Several other teachers marking answer sheets can be spotted around her.

The video has amassed over 33,20,000 views, triggering a backlash against the teacher.

A social media user asked if she even knows what she is marking.

Another user wrote, “The boy whose copy this is would have got just average marks, your copy was used to make reel. If possible, you should also turn your career towards reel, because now you will not get enough marks to get admission in top universities. Marks are gone.”

“It is clearly visible that she is not even looking at the copy properly… she is quickly moving ahead, she does not care whether what is written is right or wrong,” one user said.

In September last year, students in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district were allegedly forced by primary school teachers to like and share posts on Instagram and also to subscribe to their social media accounts.

The incident came to light when parents of the students approached the district magistrate and sought strict action against the teachers.