WATCH: Heartfelt video of Mukesh, Nita Ambani celebrating Independence Day 2022 with grandson Prithvi

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani celebrated India's 75th Independence Day with their grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani. In the 18-second-long video shared by news agency ANI, Mukesh Ambani can be seen carrying his grandson in his lap whereas Nita Ambani is waving the tricolour.

Towards the end of the video, Nita Ambani is seen handing over the tricolour to Prithvi. As per an AajTak report, the Ambani family was celebrating Independence Day with RIL employees and this video is from the same event.

#WATCH | Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani celebrates Independence Day pic.twitter.com/QNC8LmtoHL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilla was also lit up with the colors of the tricolour on the occasion. Prithvi Ambani was born to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on December 10, 2020. He is Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s first grandchild.

This year, Independence Day is particularly significant because it marks the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. The government also organised a host of events to add to the celebrations across the country. ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is also being celebrated for one year to commemorate the 75th year of independence.

Also read: 76th Independence Day: PM Modi wears white safa with Tricolour stripes, long trail

Also read: 75 Years of Independence: Britain's Royal Loot of India