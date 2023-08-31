WATCH: IndiGo flight attendant welcomes ISRO chief S Somanath with heartfelt message post Chandrayaan-3’s success  

An IndiGo flight attendant welcomed S Somanath, chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), onboard with a message that every Indian wants to share with the ISRO boss after Chandrayaan-3’s historic success. The flight attendant, identified as Pooja Shah, said that she feels extremely privileged to welcome S Somanath onboard the IndiGo flight.

“I’m glad to announce the presence of Mr S Somanath- the chairman of ISRO who boarded our flight today. A huge round of applause for Mr S Somanath and his team. We are proud to have you onboard, sir. Thank you so much for making India proud,” the proud airhostess can be heard saying in the video.

Shah shared the now viral video on Instagram. The video begins with Shah proudly making an announcement over the aircraft’s PA system as she proceeds to introduce S Somanath to the passengers. “MR S SOMANATH- The chairman of Isro. Felt privileged to get a chance to serve Mr Somanath onboard our IndiGo flight. It’s always a pleasure to have national heroes on our flight,” the caption read.

Instagram users were elated with Shah’s gesture as they believed that real heroes are finally getting their due. “Thank you so much to you for giving respect to real hero. India is changing for sure,” one of the users wrote. “That's really sweet of you to welcome our Chairman sir. Thank you for showing some love towards ISRO,” another user said.

“Proud moment and you are very luck to get a chance to meet him and to greet him proud moment,” another user wrote. “This is so heart-warming! ,” a user said on the moment.

On August 23, Chandrayaan-3 was a success when its Pragyan rover and Vikram lander touched down smoothly on the Moon’s South Pole. After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, India became the first nation to land on the South Pole and the fourth country to land smoothly on the Moon’s surface. India joined nations like Russia, China and the US when it comes to landing smoothly on the Moon’s surface.

