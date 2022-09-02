‘Work not who we are’: Ratan Tata’s manager Shantanu Naidu on 18-hr workday advice

Ratan Tata’s general manager Shantanu Naidu, commenting on Bombay Shaving Company founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande's advice to young employees to put in 18 hours of work a day, said that such work culture brings down the value of a person. Naidu was referring to Deshpande's viral LinkedIn post where he asked young employees to "take it on the chin" and no do "random rona-dhona".

Naidu pointed out in a latest LinkedIn post, “I think the problem with this 18 hour work day or toxic hustle culture is that it brings down the value of a person only down to his achievements and productivity and I think as human beings, we are worth much more than that.”

Naidu added, “Work is something that we do not who we are is something I heard and I really believe in that.” He also mentioned those who believe hustling and doing 18-hour work schedules is the way to go about work are free to do so.

He also stated selling this concept of overworking to “young impressionable minds is not a great idea because that’s not what makes us individuals and human beings.”

“I think in the end it’s more relationships and love and what we leave behind for other people that really makes us human beings and not being valued at how much work I did today,” Naidu said while signing off.

For the unversed, the Bombay Shaving Company CEO gained attention for his contentious career advice to freshers. In a viral LinkedIn post, Deshpande advised young employees to put in 18 hours of work a day. “That early, worship your work. Whatever it is. Don’t do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better at it," he said.

Shantanu Deshpande's '18-hour' work day LinkedIn post

The post did not go well with netizens as they condemned him for “glorification of modern slavery” and promoting toxic work culture. After facing flak from social media users over his comments, he shared another LinkedIn post wherein he apologised for his comments.

Deshpande wrote, “This is my last post on LinkedIn. Been a good ride. To those who were hurt by my post- apologies for the same. I recognise the need for nuance and context.”

Shantanu Deshpande's clarification post on LinkedIn

The hustle vs balance debate has gained centre stage in the middle of ‘quiet quitting’ phenomenon. Under this phenomenon, employees don’t go over-and-beyond and do the amount of work they are paid to do.

