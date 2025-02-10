'Lesson in humility...': Lulu Chairman MA Yusuf Ali carries employee's coffin, wins hearts

UAE-based Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuf Ali is an entrepreneur who is often admired for his humility and simplicity. From a humble background in Kerala, the entrepreneur rose to become among the richest in the Middle East region.

What has now caught the netizens' attention is a video in which Yusuf Ali can be seen carrying the coffin of an employee who died due to cardiac arrest. The deceased, also from Kerala, was a supervisor at Lulu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi's Al Wahda Mall.

Netizens are hailing Yusuf Ali's act as a lesson in humility. The reactions, mostly in Malayalam, ranged from "an ideal boss" to "true leader" and "a role model". A "lesson in humility", said another user.

Yusuf Ali's Lulu Group owns 256 hypermarkets and malls in many Indian cities and the UAE. His net worth, according to Forbes, stands at over $8.9 billion.

He has a large fan following. Recently, he gifted his fan, social media influencer Effin , a luxurious Rado watch valued at Rs 2 lakh.

Last year, Yusuf Ali stepped in to help a Kerala woman who was evicted from her home after officials from a non-banking financial company took possession of their house due to an unpaid loan. The Lulu Group chairman instructed his team in India to pay off Sandhya's outstanding loan and also offered her Rs 10 lakh to help her family rebuild their lives.